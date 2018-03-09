Now all-women checking staff on Chandigarh-Delhi Shatabdi

A woman ticket checker on Shatabdi Express on Thursday. (Photo- Jaipal Singh) A woman ticket checker on Shatabdi Express on Thursday. (Photo- Jaipal Singh)

By Akanksha Budhiraja

ON THE occasion of International Women’s Day, the Ambala Division of Northern Railway has decided to deploy an all-women ticket checking staff on the popular Chandigarh-Delhi Shatabdi Express. This initiative aimed at promoting equality among all the employees.

“We’ve decided to run the Chandigarh-Delhi Shatabdi by deploying only women to handle the part of ticket checking to commemorate International Women’s Day. With this, we shall also announce that this practice will continue thrice a week for the same route,” said Surender Sobti, CTI, Railway Chandigarh. He further stated that although women have handled the task of ticket checking earlier individually, they were always accompanied by male colleagues.

This is the first time that three women together would be taking care of ticket checking on their own. When asked why this idea was not put into practice earlier considering that women have been in the field for a long time, he said, “This job entails a lot of experience. Every now and then, a different situation arises on board which, if dealt carelessly, might lead to some serious damage. Hence, we wanted our officials to be ready. Surender also mentioned that train 12046/45 was particularly chosen keeping in mind the scheduled timings and convenience of the ladies.”

Train Superintendent Jaspreet said, “It’s nothing out of the ordinary. This is our job and we will be doing it with complete dedication like we have in the past.” She added that it feels good to be recognised and appreciated.

On being asked if the family was on board with her work decision, Deputy CTI Mukesh Solanki said, “The initial changes are always difficult. But, once you get into the routine, the family also starts co-operating. Everybody adjusts and manages accordingly.”

“All these activities are being carried out to acknowledge the contribution of women in every field, especially something as complicated as train operations,” said Sobti. When questioned if they were planning to introduce women-only coach as well, the officials said they have no such plans as of now but if the need arises, it would be looked into.

Such initiatives were taken all over the country. Koyna Express and Deccan Express that runs from Pune to Mumbai were managed by all-women staff. Furthermore, Suburban Matunga Road Station is reported to have announced the appointment of women-only staff from Wednesday.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App