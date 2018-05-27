All set for Shahkot bypoll, says Punjab Chief Electoral Officer

The CEO said 1,72,676 voters would decide the fate of 12 candidates in this constituency.(Representational) The CEO said 1,72,676 voters would decide the fate of 12 candidates in this constituency.(Representational)

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Dr S Karuna Raju said Saturday the Election Commission had completed all the arrangements in Shahkot constituency for the May 28 Assembly bypoll.

At a press conference at Chandigarh on Sunday, Raju said 1,416 polling personnel and 1,022 personnel from the Punjab Police and BSF has been deputed in Shahkot. He said there were 236 polling stations, of which 103 would be covered by webcasting. He said polling in the entire constituency would be held with VVPAT machines.

The CEO said Rs 17.5 lakh in cash had been forfeited as unaccounted money in the run-up to the bypoll and 45,750 ml of liquor seized. He said while a star campaigner can carry cash up to Rs 1 lakh him, an ordinary person cannot carry more than Rs 50,000.

The CEO said 1,72,676 voters would decide the fate of 12 candidates in this constituency.

