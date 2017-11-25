All IT or industrial firms must have staff bus to ferry employees: Chandigarh draft parking policy

The administration has decided that road tax shall be levied up to half the price of the second car bought by any household The administration has decided that road tax shall be levied up to half the price of the second car bought by any household

The UT Administration has made it mandatory for all the IT or industrial companies to have a staff bus ferry employees or else every car parked outside the premises would be charged Rs 1,000 daily as penalty.

Not just this, the draft parking policy suggests that Workplace Parking Levy (WPPL) shall be introduced in public institutions initially and the same may be extended to private institutions or organisations in the city. The policy, which has been uploaded on the website to invite objections from people, states that taking a certificate of entitlement (COE) would be mandatory for buying a car after January 1, 2018.

A COE is a licence received in a successful winning bid at an auction which grants the legal right of the holder to register, own and use a vehicle within the city for a period of 10 years. When the demand is high, the cost of a COE could even exceed the value of the car itself. The number of COEs will be determined on quarterly basis.

Also, to minimise parking issues in residential areas and to reduce pressure on roads, the administration has decided that road tax shall be levied up to half the price of the second car bought by any household. That is if the price of a car is Rs 10 lakh and above, road tax would be up to half the price of the car.

And, vehicle owners will have to produce certificate of availability of parking space at the time of registration for every car purchased after January 1, 2018.

The draft suggested that outstation registered vehicles, except Punjab and Haryana, shall be charged 50 per cent of high parking fee than other vehicles. A 50 per cent rebate in property tax would be made for residential Marla houses having private parking lots within their sites.

Shuttle service would be arranged in case of functions, melas or gatherings within the sectoral grid of Chandigarh which attracts a large number of cars. “ Organisers, industrial owners shall arrange shuttle service from prominent locations and the same may be widely published in local newspapers well in time,” the draft specified.

The policy suggested a pricing methodology for the Municipal Corporation also to decide the parking tariff. The base price of parking for each type of vehicle shall be determined based on space occupied by each vehicle, cost incurred in maintaining the parking space and circle rates (prevailing collector guideline rate for residential plot) of land in that particular area as per collector rules. A particular formula has been given for the application.

Draft parking policy draws criticism

The draft parking policy has drawn flak from various quarters. Former Union Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal called the policy totally “unfair” and skewed and stated that the policy would force people to buy cars from Panchkula and Mohali. He also said that the city may be comparing itself with Singapore, but it should strengthen public transport like Singapore first.

On the cap of purchasing the second car and heavy road tax, Bansal said, “How can the authorities put a cap on the sale of vehicles like this? The concept is copied from Singapore and has already failed there. The decision will have an extremely negative impact on the already plummeting economy.”

He added, “Such a callous drafted policy has been prepared without keeping in mind its consequences. It would have been better if all the stakeholders had been taken into confidence or discussed the matter at the Administrator’s Advisory Committee and the changes adopted in a phased manner. Further, the proposed policy would force the city residents to buy cars from Panchkula and Mohali to avoid paying heavy registration charges.”

Congress Councillor Devinder Singh Babla said, “It is unfortunate that the BJP-ruled government and the Chandigarh Administration, instead of focusing on development of transport infrastructure that is underpasses, flyovers, public transport system, is levying heavy and obnoxious taxes on the residents and uncalled for measures like squeezing auto sales. It is because of infighting and politics within the BJP that the Metro project has been scrapped in Chandigarh and residents of the city have to suffer.”

Baljinder Bittu, Chairman of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association of Chandigarh, said the Chandigarh authorities may be imposing taxes on the lines of other countries but why doesn’t it strengthen public transport like them first. “Moreover, for what are they spending Rs 5,000 crore for making convention centre or industrial hub when they wouldn’t allow any cars to come. The fact is that in Chandigarh, most of the vehicles are from different states and they should have imposed entry tax charge,” he added. (ENS)

