Akansh Sen murder: One accused files for anticipatory bail

STILL AT large in the Akansh Sen murder case, one of the accused, Harmehtab Singh Farid, filed an application for anticipatory bail in the district courts here on Monday. It will be taken up by the sessions court on Tuesday. In his application, Farid said neither was he driving the vehicle used in the incident nor was he the owner. He added that he was being falsely implicated for murder. Farid filed the bail application through his advocate Sukhdeep Singh Brar. In the application, he also mentioned that since he was a co-passenger, he cannot be charged with murder or attempt to murder.

Watch what else is in the news

Akansh Sen, nephew of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, was run over by a BMW driven by Balraj Singh Randhawa, while Farid was sitting by his side. Both Balraj and Farid, booked by Chandigarh police on charges of murder and criminal conspiracy, are absconding.

Police investigation also revealed that the luxury sedan that was used to murder Akansh Sen is registered at the government house in Sector 22 allotted to a Punjab Police Assistant Sub-Inspector Narpinder Singh. The BMW, bearing registration number CHO1-AP-1133, is registered in the name of Balraj Singh Randhawa, an accused in the case, showing the address as House No. 531 in Sector 22. Narpinder is Balraj’s maternal uncle.

According to Chandigarh police, the ASI was not traceable. Investigating police officials told Chandigarh Newsline that they had raided the ASI’s residence after the incident but found it locked. “Since the incident took place, the ASI left Chandigarh along with his wife and two children. We are trying to trace him. His neighbours know him by his nickname Bhura,” said one of the investigating police officers.

“It is impossible for an ASI to own a BMW from his salary, unless he has some other sources of income. The actual address of Balraj is House No. 55, Akal Ashram Colony, near Sohana in Mohali. We are also checking how Balraj Singh Randhawa got the BMW registered at the address that is a government accommodation. A residence proof of the vehicle owner is a must for getting a vehicle registered. Since Balraj is not a resident of Sector 22, he might have submitted some forged documents to show him as resident of Sector 22 and got the vehicle registered in Chandigarh,” another police officer told Chandigarh Newsline.

Balraj Singh Randhawa’s grandfather Ajmer Singh is also a retired Punjab Police officer. Balraj and his friend Harmehtab Singh Farid are wanted by the Chandigarh police on murder charges.

Police investigation has further revealed that Farid boarded his flight from Chandigarh International Airport and landed in Bangalore. Police learnt that Farid was supposed to leave for Goa with friends on February 10, but he did not go there. Instead, he disappeared somewhere in Bangalore.