Akansh Sen murder: Farid asked Balraj to run over Akansh again, Rathore tells court

THE EYEWITNESS and complainant in the Akansh Sen murder case recorded his statement in the court on Wednesday, mentioning that it was Harmehtab Singh Farid, who had asked Balraj Randhawa to run over Akansh again, when he was alive after the first hit.

Adamya Singh Rathore, a cousin of Akansh, narrated the incident of the fateful night in court. He stated that Shera and Akansh were drinking at the Boom Box cafe in Sector 9 while he was working there. Then, around 3 am, all of them went to the residence of Deep Sidhu, who had invited them. Rathore stated that he, along with Akansh, Shera and Karanyog, went to Sidhu’s home where Randhawa and Farid had also arrived. Rathore stated that before the night of the incident on February 9, Shera and Farid had scuffled with each other twice and during their second brawl. Farid, after thrashing Shera, had taken pictures of the latter and then circulated it further, which Akansh had objected to.

And then, on the fateful night as well, when Akansh intervened in the argument between Shera and Farid, Randhawa and Farid shouted at Akansh by rolling down the windowpanes of their BMW. “Are you Shera’s bodyguard? We will see you first now and then we will see Shera later.” And then the accused hit Akansh with their BMW and ran him over twice with the intention of killing him outside the residence of Deep at Sector 9, on the intervening night of February 9 and 10. While describing how Akansh was run over by the accused, Rathore got emotional and asked for water.

After his deposition, Rathore was cross-examined by Advocate A S Sukhija on behalf of Farid. He questioned Rathore about who took Akansh to PGI and at what time they reached the hospital. Rathore replied that Shera, Karanyog and he took Akansh to PGI but he could not remember exactly around what time they reached PGI and they did not make a formal entry at PGI while getting Akansh admitted. Rathore added that he recorded his statement at 3 pm to the police as he was in shock after the incident.

Meanwhile, at the next hearing which is scheduled for December 13, Rathore and Karanyog have been summoned to record their statements in the case. The remaining cross-examination of Rathore would be held on December 13.

Farid scared of Rathore

Harmehtab Singh Farid, who was also in the court on Wednesday, was somehow afraid of standing near Adamya Rathore.

The policeman, pulling Farid again and again to come and stand near Rathore, refused to go near him and told his counsel, A S Sukhija, that the policeman was pulling him.

The defence counsel then asked if Farid could stand anywhere he was comfortable and the judge told the police to make him stand at some distance from Rathore. Sukhija was seen telling Farid outside court that they would apply for bail after the evidence of two witnesses, Rathore and Karanyog, gets over on December 13.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App