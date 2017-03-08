Akansh Sen murder case: To trace Balraj Singh Randhawa, cops turn to his sisters

Accused Balraj Singh Randhawa. Accused Balraj Singh Randhawa.

HUNTING FOR clues on the whereabouts of Balraj Singh Randhawa, a prime accused in the murder of Akansh Sen, kin of Himachal Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, the Chandigarh police have decided to contact two sisters of Randhawa, who are settled abroad. Randhawa, a resident of Akal Ashram Colony on Sohana Road in Mohali, is the youngest of three siblings. One of the sisters is settled in Canada and the other in the UK.

Sources in the investigation team said residential addresses and contact numbers of both the sisters were available with the investigation agency and legal aspects are being examined through which the probe agency can contact both of them. SSP (UT) Eish Singhal said, “We have been contacting all family members of accused Randhawa as part of the probe. Two sisters of Randhawa are settled abroad and they will be approached through proper channels.”

One of Randhawa’s sister was in Mohali when the murder took place and Randhawa was scheduled to drop her at Delhi airport on February 10. Two close relatives of Randhawa, including a maternal uncle and one of the sons of another maternal uncle, are also untraceable. Sources said when family members, including the maternal grandfather of Randhawa, Ajmer Singh, and others were questioned about their whereabouts, they replied that both the missing relatives were “scared of being falsely implicated by the Chandigarh police.”

Randhawa has been absconding since the murder of Akansh, who was crushed to death under the wheels of a white colour BMW in Sector 9, on February 9. The BMW was owned by Randhawa, who was driving it. Later, the car was recovered from abandoned from near the shop of Randhawa’s one maternal uncle in Mandi Gobindgarh on February 19. His accomplices, Harmehtab Singh Farid, was arrested from near Haridwar on February 16.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh police have announced a reward of Rs 50,000 fir information leading to the arrest of Randhawa.