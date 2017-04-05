Akansh Sen murder case: Randhawa’s grandfather passes away, police step up vigil around his house

Accused Balraj Singh Randhawa; his house in Sector 77, Mohali. Accused Balraj Singh Randhawa; his house in Sector 77, Mohali.

POLICE STEPPED up vigilance around the Mohali house of Balraj Singh Randhawa, who is wanted in the Akansh Sen murder case, after the death of his maternal grandfather, Ajmer Singh, in the expectation that the accused might visit his home to pay his last respects.

Randhawa, whose father died when he was a child, was brought up by Ajmer Singh.

Also being watched are the houses of Randhawa’s maternal uncles settled in Mandi Gobindgarh in Punjab as the body of Ajmer Singh was shifted there for the last rites. Ajmer Singh passed away two days ago at his house in Akal Ashram Colony in Sohana, Mohali.

“The death of Ajmer Singh came to light when a police constable went to the house of Randhawa. He informed senior police officers. Then a team comprising Sector 3 SHO Punam Dilawari and others rushed to the house of Randhawa on Monday. Simultaneously, teams were also dispatched to Mandi Gobindgarh apprehending that Randhawa can visit the house or contact his family members,” said a police officer.

SSP (UT) Eish Singhal confirmed the development. Randhawa has been absconding since the brutal murder of Akansh Sen in Sector 9 on February 9. His co-accused Harmehtab Singh Farid was arrested from near Haridwar on February 16.

Police sources said there were chances that Randhawa’s two elder sisters, who are settled abroad, would visit India for the last rites of their grandfather.

Randhawa’s father was the former sarpanch of Hansali village in Fatehgarh Sahib district in Punjab. Recently, Chandigarh Police came to know that Randhawa owns 19-marla land at Hansali village and this land will be attached in the course of proclaimed offender proceedings against Randhawa. A case against Randhawa and Farid was registered at the Sector 3 police station.

