Akansh Sen murder case: Court extends Farid’s police custody by two more days

Farid being produced in court on Wednesday. (Source: Express photo) Farid being produced in court on Wednesday. (Source: Express photo)

A local court has extended the police custody of accused Harmehtab Singh Rarewala aka Farid for two more days after his three-day police custody ended Wednesday. Police had sought Farid’s custody for three days. However, the court granted an extension of two-days. Seeking an extension of his custody, Chandigarh police pleaded in the court that they require to keep Farid under their custody to nab the prime accused Balraj Singh Randhawa who continues to be at large. Police further told the court that Farid informed them about Randhawa’s whereabouts for which he needs to be taken to Amritsar.

While pressing its case for an extension of Farid’s custody, Chandigarh police informed the court that Farid had been repeatedly changing his statements about Randhawa’s whereabouts. The court, hence, directed the Investigating Officer (IO) of the case, “…if the accused again resile from his statement recorded under Section 27 of the Evidence Act he should be produced before the Duty Magistrate in district courts in Amritsar.”

Granting a two-day police remand, the court observed, “The accused is continuously resiling from the statement, however, to facilitate the investigation, this court is of opinion that a two-day remand is sufficient to trace Randhawa from Amritsar.”

The court gave directions to the IO that when accused is taken to Amritsar for investigation his medical test should be conducted and a daily dairy report (DDR) entry should be made.

Pointing out that the police has yet to recover the mobile phone which Farid had allegedly given to one Partap Singh in Bangalore, the court said, “Despite a six-day police remand no efforts have been made by the Investigating Officer as per the police file to take the accused to Bangalore for recovery of the mobile phone from there”.

The court further pointed out that the police was seeking a remand on the same ground, “After going through the file when the remand was first sought ( February 16) it was mentioned that the police remand of accused is necessary for recovery of vehicle (BMW) and for the recovery of his mobile phone with the sim card.”

Meanwhile, a team of forensic experts from CFSL again inspected the BMW car used in the crime to find out if the accused got it repaired after running over Akansh Sen.

DSP (central) Ram Gopal said a total one dozen police parties were stationed at different places including Khanna, Patiala and Amritsar, where the relatives of Randhawa are settled. He said all the relevant record related to the BMW and post-mortem report highlighting the nature and size of injuries has been handed over to the forensic experts.