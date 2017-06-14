Akal Takht jathedar frowns at SGPC for joining SAD agitations

FILE PHOTO: Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh at Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Express/Rana Simranjit Singh) FILE PHOTO: Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh at Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Express/Rana Simranjit Singh)

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh has objected to the participation of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) in the dharnas by Shiromani Akali Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party across the state on Monday. Replying to a query on Tuesday, Gurbachan Singh said, “SGPC is a religious organisation and it should avoid participating in such dharnas. I will advise SGPC to stay away from such activities in future.”

Gaini Gurbachan Singh himself has been accused of following SAD’s agenda. SGPC president Kirpal Singh Badungar had surprised many by deciding to take part in the dharnas by SAD-BJP against the Congress over the auction of sand mines in the state.

Badungar, however, said the SGPC participated in the dharnas to highlight the alleged anti-Sikh attitude of the newly formed Congress government in the state. SGPC chief eyeing SAD’s control: Jakhar

Meanwhile, speaking in Jalandhar on Tuesday, state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar accused the SGPC of trying to take over control of SAD by taking advantage of its leadership’s “bankruptcy”. Jakhar warned against mixing of religion and politics, saying it could have a devastating effect on the state’s peace and stability.

“Badungar, by participating directly and actively in the SAD protests, posed a direct challenge to Sukhbir Singh Badal’s leadership in the party, which had virtually collapsed in the wake of its dismal performance in the last Assembly elections in Punjab,” he said. “Badungar was clearly trying to grab the SAD leadership in a bid to emerge politically, just as religious leaders like Gurcharan Singh Tohra and Jagdev Singh Talwandi had done before him.”

The SGPC’s criticism of the Congress government, which raised the issue of telecast of liquor ads on LED screens at Heritage Street leading up to the Golden Temple, had exposed its political affiliations, Jakhar pointed out.

“The SGPC was blindly backing SAD on the issue despite clear evidence of the erstwhile Akali government having been responsible for leasing out the ad sites in violation of norms,” he said.

