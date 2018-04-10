Akal Takht imposes ‘ban’ on Nanak Shah Fakir

A day after parallel Jathedars appointed by Sarbat Khalsa said they will oppose the upcoming movie Nanak Shah Fakir, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh has imposed a ‘ban’ on its April 13 release.

A statement released by Jathedar read, “Akal Thakt has imposed a ban on the movie. It should not be released in any part of the world. SGPC has already taken back all the letters written for approval to the movie.”

He also announced to set up a Sikh censorship board to pass movies based on Sikh history and culture in the near future.

“We will set up a censor board to clear such movies. Censor board will have Sikh scholars from different fields to study such movies . This censor board will first clear the script and only then production of movie will start.”

Giani Gurbachan Singh in a letter dated January 22, 2015 had praised the producer for making film on Guru Nanak Dev, but later, said that his letter was only praising efforts of the producer and not the movie.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App