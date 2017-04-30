Air Vistara flight to Delhi aborts take-off for IAF plane landing

An Air Vistara flight to New-Delhi which was about to take-off from Chandigarh International Airport on Saturday afternoon was asked to abort the flight by the Air Traffic Control (ATC) after an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft sought permission for landing at the same time. According to sources, the Air Vistara flight (UK 879) to Delhi had 151 passengers onboard and the scheduled departure was 3.20 pm. However, it got delayed due to the incident.. Airport sources said that as the plane accelerated to take-off, it was asked to abort it and return to the gate. “Had the flight continued on the runway, it could have compromised the safety,” said an official. A New Delhi-based Vistara official said that flight was aborted as per the “ATC Chandigarh instruction due to the potential obstruction on path”.

Replying to a query from Neeraj Kumar, who tweeted that the flight “screeched to a halt in the middle of the take-off and returned to the gate…,” the Vistara airline said on its twitter handle, “Regret the trouble, take-off was aborted as per instructions from ATC at Chandigarh airport.” Sources in the IAF told Chandigarh Newsline that “such decisions to abort take-offs is taken by the ATC keeping in view the safety concerns.

