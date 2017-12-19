Aiding & Abetting wife’s suicide: Man gets 4-year jail with father, fined Rs 2,000 each

HELD GUILTY of abetting his wife to commit suicide over dowry, a man and his father were sentenced to four years’ imprisonment by a court on Monday. Also, a fine of Rs 2,000 each was imposed on the convicts.

The convicts, Akhilesh Yadav (husband) and Rajender (father-in-law), were handed down the sentence under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of IPC by the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Poonam R Joshi.

Police had booked the victim’s husband and father-in-law on March 26, 2014, after the victim had committed suicide in 2012, on the charge of dowry death. The woman’s family, however, alleged that the police initially thought that she was murdered for dowry.

According to police, Suman Yadav was found hanging at her in-laws’ home at Colony 4 in June 2012. She was five months pregnant. Her husband claimed that she had committed suicide as she was suffering from mental illness. Police were informed and Suman’s body was handed over to her relatives.

However, alleging that Suman was being harassed for dowry, her father, Shree Yadav, told the police that it was a case of pre-planned, cold-blooded murder and his daughter had been beaten up by her husband several times and the accused Akhilesh had been demanding Rs 50,000 as dowry. But, he could not pay that and Akhilesh took out his anger on her.

Suman’s brother, meanwhile, had also told the police that he was living with his sister for long and on the night of her death, Akhilesh prepared food for him which was probably mixed with intoxicants. After eating, he fell unconscious and he was told that his sister had committed suicide in the morning, he added.

Police sources said Suman was five months pregnant when she died. Injury marks were also there on her body.

However, nearly two years of the incident, Chandigarh Police registered a case against the duo in 2014.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App