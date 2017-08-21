Ahead of release of film on gangster Gandhi, his brother shot dead

The deceased, Manminder Singh, with a photograph of his brother Rupinder Gandhi at his Khanna residence in 2015. Gurmeet Singh The deceased, Manminder Singh, with a photograph of his brother Rupinder Gandhi at his Khanna residence in 2015. Gurmeet Singh

Days before the release of a film “inspired” by the life of slain gangster Rupinder Gandhi, which is scheduled to hit cinemas on September 8, his brother Manminder Singh alias Mindhi (40) was shot dead outside his residence in Khanna’s Rasoolra village Sunday morning. Manminder, a former sarpanch of the village, was shot by one of the two men who came to meet him while he was working in the fields outside his residence at around 7.30 am. The film Rupinder Gandhi 2 – The Robin Hood is the second film inspired by Gandhi’s life after the first part Rupinder Gandhi – The Gangster?, which was released in 2015.

However, the latest film has been caught in a controversy ahead of its realease. Gandhi’s close aide Joga Daheru, who was booked in several cases along with Gandhi, has been opposing the film claiming that it is ‘not based on facts’. He had even urged Manminder to stop its release. Both sides had recently claimed that their issues had been resolved. About Sunday’s incident, some eyewitnesses said the two men shook hands with Manminder, spoke for around two minutes, and then suddenly, he was shot by one of them. The attackers tried to flee on Manminder’s bike, but abandoned it after its engine did not start. They then snatched an Innova car from a commuter and fled. The vehicle was late recovered by police at some distance from the crime spot. Manminder’s nephew, Davinder Singh alias Noni, meanwhile, rushed him to SPS Hospital, where he succumbed.

SSP (Khanna) Navjot Singh Mahal said that the deceased received three bullets — one in head and two in stomach. The accused also dropped a magazine of the weapon while fleeing, which has been recovered. “Eyewitnesses have said that the two men came as friends and met him in a friendly way. They shook hands and exchanged a word or two before opening fire. It is coming out as case of personal enmity and gangwar as Manminder was also booked in several cases including attempt to murder. We are probing the case,” said the SSP.

Asked if the incident has its roots in opposition to the film by former accomplices of Gandhi, the SSP said, “We cannot say anything as of now. Gandhi’s accomplice Jogi Daheru was against that how his own character has been portrayed in the film. We will investigate all the angles and question all the persons. The priority is to get the cremation done peacefully.” The postmortem is yet to be completed, and the cremation is likely to take place on Monday.

Meanwhile, police has also found that Manminder was closely associated with Hriday Pal Singh, a local Congress leader who was booked on Saturday for allegedly attacking three AAP workers in village Phullanwal of Ludhiana. “They were closely associated, but we are probing if the attack on AAP workes is linked with this incident in any manner,” said the SSP.

Manminder, according to police, was also close to SAD leader Yadwinder Singh Yadu, who was allegedly involved in murder of a 16-year-old boy Kulwinder Singh Gosla from Khanna following an alleged gangwar between two Akali factions on February 2, 2015. Shot dead fourteen years after the murder of his brother, Manminder was the patron of the union being run in the name of his brother. Manminder too was booked for attempt to murder after he shot at Lakhi, the main accused in Gandhi murder case.

Born on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti), Rupinder was named ‘Gandhi’ by his father. At 22, he became the sarpanch of his village, also a national-level football player. He studied at Panjab University. But soon, he turned to violence and was booked in several criminal cases. He was killed on September 5, 2003, allegedly by members of a rival gang. In the brutal murder, his knees and arms were broken and he was hung from a tree and shot twice. His body was later dumped in Bhakhra canal. To avoid law and order problem, his body was cremated ten day after it had been recovered.

