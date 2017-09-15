Ahead of October 2, Chandigarh Municipal Corp wakes up to achieve 100 pc waste segregation

Two types of bins meant for segregation dumped in the godown in Sector 20, Chandigarh, on Thursday. (Express photo by Sahil Walia) Two types of bins meant for segregation dumped in the godown in Sector 20, Chandigarh, on Thursday. (Express photo by Sahil Walia)

As the deadline of October 2 — the day by which the city had to achieve 100 per cent waste segregation — nears, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation seems to be in a hurry to issue “long-pending” directions, which should have been given soon after the launch of the waste segregation project in June.

Merely 24 hours before the “Swachhta hi seva drive” is to begin in all the cities which would culminate in the main event on October 2, the civic officials in a haste issued letters asking sanitation officials and residents’ welfare associations to “hold regular quarterly meetings” and “initially monthly for better results” for spreading awareness.

The residents’ welfare associations claim that since the launch of the project, this is the first time they have got a communiqué from the MC over the issue.

Not just this, the two coloured bins that remained stashed in the MC store most of the time have finally got some attention as the distribution, which had almost disappeared, has picked up. There are hundreds of bins lying in the MC store which will be distributed before October 2.

The letter issued by the medical officer of health-cum-nodal officer on Thursday stated, “As Swachh Bharat Mission is envisaged as Jan Aandolan, involvement of all sections of city is vital for achieving the mission objective. Therefore, involvement of RWAs, religious groups for source segregation is necessary. You are requested to conduct regular quarterly meetings with these groups at the ward level. Initially, these meetings may be conducted monthly for better results.” A copy of the letter has been sent to the residents’ welfare associations as well.

The RWAs have now even been asked to fill out the consent letter which states, “I appreciate the initiative of segregation of waste at source and local composting undertaken by MoUD, GOI and MC Chandigarh under Swachh Bharat Mission. I do hereby give my consent to promote this initiative and provide all the help and support in this to make Chandigarh a clean city.”

Hitesh Puri, vice-chairman, Federation of Sectors Welfare Associations Chandigarh (FOSWAC), stated, “How come just few hours before the drive is to begin, the MC is reminded of holding regular meetings with residents to create awareness over source segregation? Ever since the launch of the project, my entire sector has not even seen the bins, what to talk of getting those for segregation?”

Puri claimed that the exercise was a “mere formality”. “It is all paper work. These meetings should have been held from June itself. Just because the Centre has directed all, they have woken up.”

Mayor Asha Jaswal said that MC tried hard to hold awareness camps but now had to issue letters. “We kept speaking about segregation in every event as we thought that word of mouth would actually change the mindset of people. But since the residents didn’t show much interest, we had to issue such letters for meetings and get the consent letters filled.” Jaswal said that she was still hopeful of achieving 100 per cent waste segregation by October 2.

On June 5, the project of door-to-door waste segregation project was launched with much fanfare. UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore, during the event at Tagore Theatre, had specifically told the MC to ensure that regular drives, awareness campaigns were held while distributing the two coloured bins.

Be it the contention that councillors were on vacation or the fact that the company was not sending bins due to GST, the segregation drive almost fizzled out.

Baljinder Singh Bittu, chairman of FOSWAC, said, “Had the MC been really sincere in making people aware, they would have reviewed the progress of the project every week. It is just an eyewash.”

Badnore to launch

UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore will formally launch the campaign from Sector 19-D on Friday.

