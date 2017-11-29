Ahead of Jeanneret’s 50th Death Anniversary: Heritage dining table sold for Rs 22.56 lakh at US auction

Dining table at Govt Architecture Museum in Sector 10, Chandigarh. (Source: Express archives) Dining table at Govt Architecture Museum in Sector 10, Chandigarh. (Source: Express archives)

FIVE DAYS before the Chandigarh Administration is to observe its first chief architect Pierre Jeanneret’s 50th death anniversary, a dining table designed by him went for a whopping Rs 22.56 lakh at an auction held in the USA. Earlier this month, two lounge chairs from Panjab University, designed by Jeanneret, were sold for Rs 1.14 crore at an auction in Chicago, USA.

Ajay Jagga, a member of Heritage Protection Committee, said had the government made efforts to stop the auction, that would have been the best tribute to Jeanneret. “Rather than holding a symposium on his death anniversary, if there could have been efforts to stop these auctions abroad, that would have been the best tribute to him,” said Jagga.

On Jeanneret’s 50th death anniversary (March 22, 1896 – December 4, 1967), the Chandigarh College of Architecture is organising a symposium ‘Pierre Jeanneret, The Foot Architect of Chandigarh’ (December 3 and 4) to commemorate his legacy.

The symposium will begin with guided tours by students and faculty of CCA to the Capitol Complex, Pierre Jeanneret Museum, Old Architect’s Office (Le Corbusier Centre) and key buildings of the Panjab University.

Jeanneret was responsible for designing iconic buildings such as the Gandhi Bhawan and the University Library at Panjab University, MLA Hostels in Sector 3 and 4, Polytechnic for Men (now CCET) in Sector 26, the State Library, Town Hall and the General Post Office Building in Sector 17, the Architects’ Office (now Le Corbusier Centre) in Sector 19, and PGIMER in Sector 12.

Jagga wrote a letter to CBI director Alok Kumar Verma and Director General of DRI Debi Prasad here on Tuesday, mentioning the details of the auction.

“In view of the seriousness of the matter and huge financial loss to our country, I am sure, you will take necessary steps to investigate the matter and also try to stop the auction, through diplomatic channels. Many auctions have taken place in last 10 years, so a heritage scam by foreign nationals, causing huge loss to the government, cannot be ruled out,” Jagga said in his letter.

