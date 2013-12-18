Agra man surrenders in court for uploading photo of FIR on FB

Accused of uploading a photograph of an FIR on a social networking website,Facebook,to allegedly defame his sister-in-law and her family,an Agra resident surrendered in a local court here on Tuesday. Gauravs sister-in-law,a resident of Panchkula,and her family were arraigned as accused in the FIR registered by the Agra police. The FIR was uploaded by Gaurav on August 1. However,the Agra police had already filed a cancellation report of the FIR in an Agra court. The Facebook picture was noticed by Gauravs sister-inlaw on September 5 following which her father filed a complain against Gaurav with the Panchkula police.

A case of insulting a woman under Section 509 of the Indian Penal Code and sending offensive information,breach of privacy and misrepresentation under sections 66-A,71,72 and 72-A of the Information Technology Act was registered against the 22 years old. According to the complainant (father of the woman),Gaurav uploaded the FIR for which the Agra police had already filed a cancellation report.

The FIR in question was a cross-FIR registered in Agra after he (the complainant) had got an FIR lodged against Gauravs brother and his family on charges of dowry harassment in Panchkula. Gauravs brotheris pursuing a matrimonial dispute with his wife as a result of which cross-FIRs were registered by both families. Gauravs family wanted to defame my daughter, the complainant had alleged. The FIR filed by Gauravs family was registered in Agra on February 22 and the Agra police sent a cancellation report on April 7.

The Agra police recommended cancellation of the FIR filed by Gauravs family after learning that they were already booked by Panchkula police for dowry harassment. Gauravs intention behind putting up the FIRs picture on the social media website was to defame the woman and her family. Based on the complaint of her father,we immediately booked him, said Mukesh Kumar,Station House Officer,Sector 5 Police Station. The IP address of the computer from where the picture was uploaded was traced to the accused by the Cyber Cell. Gaurav,a student,removed the picture after an FIR was registered against him,said the complainant. He was granted bail by the court on Tuesday.

