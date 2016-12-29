After Sukhbir ‘hint’, councillors fall in line: Will support party’s candidate

Tejinder Pal Singh Sidhu Tejinder Pal Singh Sidhu

AFTER PUNJAB Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal indicated to SAD councillors that the candidate would not be from among them, the councillors have fallen in line and decided to support the party candidate. The announcement of the candidate could be made soon. All the councilllors are told to get the records of the voters in their wards ready by the party high command. “In the meeting on Monday, when we asked Sukhbir to give the ticket from among five candidates whose names were forwarded to him, he asked all of the five candidates to contest the elections independently. It was a clear indication for all that they will have to support,” said a councillor who was present in the meeting.

Another councillor said Badal told all the councillors that he would select a candidate who had served in the district. Senior SAD councillor Sukhdev Singh Patwari, whose name was also among the five councillors whose names were forwarded to the party brass, said, “Yes, he told all the councillors that they would choose a candidate who is close to the family. He also indicated that former DC Tejinder Pal Singh Sidhu could be the candidate from the constituency. Sidhu also called all of us again and asked us to support him,” said Patwari.

SAD’s Urban Youth president and councillor Harmanpreet Singh Prince has also said they would obey the party’s directions. Meanwhile, Sidhu’s son Fateh Singh also sent a WhatsApp message to several councillors and urged them to support his father in the elections.