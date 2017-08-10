After stalking case, Chandigarh cops expedite work on installing cameras

An official told Chandigarh Newsline that as many as 60 CCTV cameras had been installed in the last one-and-a-half months. (File photo) An official told Chandigarh Newsline that as many as 60 CCTV cameras had been installed in the last one-and-a-half months. (File photo)

After the UT police faced embarrassment in the high-profile stalking case involving Haryana BJP’s son due to some dysfunctional CCTV cameras, the district police have decided to speed up the work of installing cameras at the crime-prone spots. Police officials said they have covered most of the important spots.

An official told Chandigarh Newsline that as many as 60 CCTV cameras had been installed in the last one-and-a-half months. The spots include the main bus stand at Kharar, Zirakpur-Patiala road and important places in the city, including PCA Stadium, Civil Hospital, Phase 7/8 main lightpoint and the main road from Phase 1 to Phase 11.

“We are also ensuring that all the cameras are working and our team is regularly checking the footage of all the cameras installed in the city and in other towns, including Zirakpur and Kharar,” the officer added.

The police mooted the proposal of installing CCTV cameras in the city around three years ago but the project was delayed due to some reason or the other. Work on installing cameras was expedited only after the stalking incident happened in Chandigarh on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday last week.

