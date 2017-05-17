After PU fire, UT advisor asks all dept’s to send report on fire safety

The Administrative Building of PU was charred. Express archives The Administrative Building of PU was charred. Express archives

The UT adviser Tuesday ordered that all the departments and buildings will send their self assessment reports of fire safety arrangements on their premises. This exercise would be parallel to the administration’s orders of re-audit of all the important buildings by the fire department and the UT engineering department.

All the departments have been conveyed to submit a report about all the fire safety equipments they have and the same would be cross-checked with the report submitted by the fire department.

“The departments will do it independently now. Self assessment is a must to understand the requirements of such an exercise of fire safety,” a senior officer said. Shilpy Pattar, Joint Commissioner and the chief fire officer said that they would conduct a re-audit soon. A joint meeting of UT engineering wing and fire department would be held tomorrow.

Sources said that after Panjab University’s fire, senior officers at UT Secretariat, Sector 9 also asked the fire department to refill the fire extinguishers there whose due date had expired and to ensure proper fire safety today itself. While some extinguishers were refilled, some were replaced which had leakages.

