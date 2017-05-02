After persuasion, firm agrees to slash rates for fixing HSRPs

The company that was finalised to affix high security registration plates by the transport department has agreed to slash the rates conveyed by it earlier. A senior official said the company that had earlier finalised to charge Rs 380 for four-wheelers, has agreed to charge Rs 366. For two-wheelers, now it has agreed to charge Rs 150 instead of Rs 225 as was decided earlier.

The decision was taken at a meeting of home secretary Anurag Aggarwal, transport secretary along with officials of the company on Monday. The meeting was held to make negotiations. The officers told the company representatives that the rates were really high and that they needed to cut down. The company was also told that the rates would be applicable till the year 2022.

UT transport secretary K K Jindal said the company had agreed to cut down the rates and they would be giving it in writing by Tuesday, following which the work would be allotted. “We told them that the rates would only be doubled and there would not be any three-time or four-time hike,” said Jindal.

Since February 2013 when the HSRP scheme was implemented in Chandigarh, Rs 79 was being charged for two-wheelers and Rs 183 for four-wheelers. Since July 2016, the work of affixing HSRPs has been suspended after the term of the contractor carrying out the work ended.

Now, the vehicles are getting simple registration plates affixed and after the work is allotted, they will have to get HSRPs fixed again.

There are more than 60,000 vehicles that will have to get their simple registration plates replaced with the HSRPs. The owners of the vehicles having registration number of the series that have been taken up for HSRP affixation have to apply at the RLA offices in their respective areas.

UT Administrator revokes notice on using beacons

Following the Union government’s directions of not using beacons atop vehicles, in a super session of earlier notification issued by the Chandigarh administration of allowing beacons, the UT Administrator on Monday revoked the previous notification.

The administration stated that all permissions and stickers issued under these notifications shall be deemed to have been cancelled immediately upon publication of this notification.

The UT Adviser and Home Secretary had removed the beacons atop their government vehicles a day after the Union government had announced the move.

