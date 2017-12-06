After objections from residents, UT admn defers parking policy till January 15

The municipal corporation general house had also deferred the issue which was taken up in the previous House meeting. The municipal corporation general house had also deferred the issue which was taken up in the previous House meeting.

After facing strong objections from residents, the UT administration Tuesday deferred the draft parking policy till January 15. With this, the plan to have a Certificate of Entitlement (COE) from January 1, 2018, and a certificate of availability of parking space at the time of registration for every car purchased after January 1 also gets deferred.

People had sent in objections specifying that UT first needs to strengthen its public transport before going for such policies. Over 30 such objections were received wherein residents had voiced that it was a not a practical policy. Finance Secretary AK Sinha said that the objections would be heard till January 15 now.

The municipal corporation general house had also deferred the issue which was taken up in the previous House meeting. According to the draft policy, it was mandatory for all IT or industrial companies to have a staff bus to ferry employees or else every car parked outside the premises would be charged Rs 1,000 daily as penalty.

Also, to minimise parking issues in residential areas and to reduce pressure on roads, the administration has decided that road tax shall be levied up to half the price of the second car bought by any household. That is if the price of a car is Rs 10 lakh and above, road tax would be up to half the price of the car.

The draft suggested that outstation registered vehicles, except Punjab and Haryana, shall be charged 50 per cent of high parking fee than other vehicles. A 50 per cent rebate in property tax would be made for residential marla houses having private parking lots within their sites. FOSWAC Chairman Baljinder Singh Bittu had stated that the policy was impractical in a city which had poor public transport.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App