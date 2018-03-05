After nudge from Centre, CHB to review rejected PMAY applications

Teams constituted by the housing board are re-verifying the grounds on which the applicants were rejected and if there are scope for reapplying under proper procedure. (representational photo) Teams constituted by the housing board are re-verifying the grounds on which the applicants were rejected and if there are scope for reapplying under proper procedure. (representational photo)

Hopes have revived for around 1.3 lakh applicants of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY)-Housing for All (Urban), whose forms have been rejected as the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation has asked the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) to review all the cases again.

Following this the board has started physical verification of the rejected applicants. Teams constituted by the housing board are re-verifying the grounds on which the applicants were rejected and if there are scopes for reapplying under proper procedure.

A senior officer of the board said those who were rejected on the ground of incomplete documents have been given a chance to submit the complete papers by March 9, after which they would be eligible for a dwelling unit under the scheme.

Among 1.27 lakh applicants, only 444 people were found eligible for a dwelling unit after a scrutiny by estate department. They will get flats in Maloya where it 4,960 units are being constructed.

Now with the ministry’s directions, if more applicants are found eligible after re-verification, it will have to construct new flats.

As per an initial survey by the Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) office, there are 1,113 such cases where people already have residential properties in other parts of the country, whereas the eligibility criteria has specified that one cannot have any house or residential plot anywhere in India.

Other than this, the department found that there were 8,660 cases where several members of the same family had applied for the dwelling units. As many as 10,174 applicants were found already residing in estate office and housing board residential units, while 2,410 people were allocated plots by them.

Among other discrepancies, 5,776 cases were found to be “duplicate”, while 11,343 people had submitted aadhar numbers with missing digits. There were 1,574 people whose house details were found incomplete.

There were 61,252 cases where verification from electoral data was done and it was found that they had shifted to the city only after June 2015 following which they too were rejected. Only those Economically Weaker Section (EWS) households are eligible for affordable housing who are living in Chandigarh before or on June 17, 2015.

“The first survey was done by the DC office. This physical verification will be conducted by our board officials only,” a CHB official said.

Being a state-level nodal agency for the implementation of this mission, CHB had carried out a demand survey on EWS, LIG and MIG households in the urban areas of Chandigarh.

To provide affordable housing to all by 2022, the Centre has launched Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Housing for All (Urban).

