After Kharar MLA, AAP state chief defends accused UK national

The state president of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bhagwant Mann, has spoken out in defence of British national Jagtar Singh Johal alias Jaggi, who has been arrested in connection with the targeted killings of Hindu leaders in Punjab.

Mann has claimed that the officials of the British High Commission were not being given access to Jaggi nor was their legal counsel allowed to meet him. In a Facebook Live on Sunday evening, Mann said that if Punjab Police’s assertion that it had kept Jaggi under surveillance for a year was true then information about him should have been shared with the law enforcment agencies of the United Kingdom.

Bhagwant Mann also said that Jaggi was being subjected to “third degree methods” to extract confession from him. “These are old tactics of Punjab Police wherein they take an accused to an undisclosed location and use all sorts of methods to get confessions. But this is the day and age of evidence and they will have to provide it,” he said.

The state president also demanded that the investigation in Jaggi’s case must be held in consultation with UK authorities. “This is the norm which is followed all over the world. Even I resort to taking help of local diplomatic officials of our country when I reach out to help Indians are who in jail or in any sort of trouble abroad,” he said.

Mann’s statement comes just days after AAP’s Kharar MLA Kanwar Sandhu also made a similar statement asking for a joint probe with UK in Jaggi’s case and expressing doubt over the theory of Punjab Police over his involvement in the targeted killings. Punjab Irrigation and Power Minister, Rana Gurjit Singh, had reacted strongly to Sandhu’s statement and had said that AAP was dependent on foreign financial help and therefore talking on their behalf. He had said that there was enough proof available with investigation agencies about the involvement of Jaggi in the crimes he has been accused of.

