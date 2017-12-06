After getting GMADA warnings, house owners close entry gates on main roads

GMADA office in Mohali. Express GMADA office in Mohali. Express

After The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) started taking actions against house owners who had their entry gates towards internal B-roads open, many owners in the city closed the gates on Tuesday. The GMADA had issued notices to such owners and asked them to close these gates till December 4.

Many owners in Sector 71 had closed the gates. A team of GMADA officials of the Enforcement Wing had physically inspected the houses which had gates opening on the main roads. After conducting the survey the notices were issued to owners of such houses on October.

The last date of responding to these notices and closing the gates was November 29. An official, who was leading the team, said that they had sent the notices personally, published public notices and also physically visited houses where the gates were to be closed. But majority of the owners did not comply to their orders.

The GMADA formed the building bylaws in 2013 according to which gates could not be built opening towards the road. They had also identified 60 such points at Kumbra village, Sector 66, Balongi and PCL Chowk near Phase 4 and Sector 71.

The issue was also taken up by Municipal Corporation councillors. The meeting was held on November 28. The councillors demanded that the house owners should be given some more time to close their gates at which, the Mayor had told the House that MC officials would take up the issue with GMADA.

