After facing criticism, civic body mulls over buying bigger bins

The dustbins distributed by Municipal Corporation at a house in Sector 27 of Chandigarh on Tuesday. Express

WITH CITY residents criticising the type of dustbins distributed by the Municipal Corporation for waste segregation and terming them useless, the civic body is now planning to get bigger bins. Federation of Sector Welfare Associations of Chandigarh (FOSWAC) stated that the residents were even ready to shell out Rs 100 to Rs 150 each to the MC for obtaining better bins.

Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, Mayor Asha Jaswal said that since they had not purchased the complete lot of bins, they might replace the green ones. “I agree people are not satisfied and they find the bins small in size. If not both the bins, we are thinking of getting the green bin meant for green waste a little bigger in size. One doesn’t generate dry waste that much but yes, for green waste, they are small.”

Jaswal added, “Some people even told me that they would keep these bins in their washroom. But I told them that at least it would remind them that they need to segregate the waste. Has anyone even given a small polythene free of cost for the garbage all these years?” FOSWAC chairman Baljinder Bittu said that the civic body should not waste more public money on purchasing these bins as they lacked durability. “MC can take Rs 100- Rs 150 from the residents but at least they should provide those bins which were of use,” said Bittu. “Free of cost doesn’t mean they would just do a formality. What is the use of spending this much money on such bins?”

Some residents said that they would purchase these bins on their own. “We understand that the authorities want us to initiate segregation but that can’t be done in these bins. I have decided to buy big green and blue bins on my own,” said Vishesh Malik, a resident of Sector 21. A day after the launch of the waste segregation at source, there were some residents who had put the dustbins to odd use. While some kept them in the bedrooms, others gave them to their children for keeping toys.

Devinder Singh Babla, a local councillor, said, “Encouraging people to segregate waste will take a lot of time. I distributed many of them yesterday. As of now people haven’t started the segregation. Either they have kept them outside or they are keeping them in their bedrooms.” The bins are of 12 litre capacity. In the first phase, 1 lakh coloured dustbins will be distributed to residents of each of the 26 wards. Green dustbins are meant for disposing of wet waste while dry waste will be thrown into the blue dustbins. In the second phase, about 1.5 lakh more dustbins will be obtained by the MC by June 25.

All the 2.5 lakh dustbins of 12 litre capacity will be costing the civic body about Rs 2.36 crore. Other than this, 3,000 big dustbins of 40 litre capacity will also be distributed among garbage collectors. These have cost Rs 18 lakh. The chairman of Chandigarh Door-to-door Garbage Collector Society, Om Prakash Saini, has told all the collectors not to lift garbage from those who do not segregate. “Today, nobody who was distributed the bins last evening had started the segregation because it is too early . By tomorrow, we will collect segregated garbage,” said Saini.

