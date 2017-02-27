After brief respite, cold conditions revive in Punjab, Haryana

Adampur and Karnal remained the coldest places in Punjab and Haryana, respectively, as cold conditions continued to persist most places in the the two states. Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, recorded a low of 11.2 degrees Celsius, which settled within the limits normal for this time of the season. In Punjab, Adampur shivered at a low of 6 degrees Celsius, followed by Gurdaspur which recorded a below normal minimum temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius, a MeT Department official said.

Bathinda (7.8) and Faridkot (8) also registered below average minimum temperatures, they said. Amritsar recorded a low of 8.6 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature at Ludhiana and Patiala settled at 9.4 and 11.9 degrees Celsius, respectively. In Haryana, Karnal was the coldest place at a low of 6.5 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal range. Hisar recorded a low of 9.1 degrees Celsius, down three notches against normal.

However, Ambala’s low settled at 12.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal. After a temporary respite, cold weather conditions have revived at most places in Punjab and Haryana during the past few days.