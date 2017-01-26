After 8 days, Panchkula police release sketch of rape suspect

The sketch of the suspect. Express The sketch of the suspect. Express

Eight days after an engineering student was allegedly raped at gunpoint, the district police on Wednesday released a sketch of the suspect and made an appeal to the public to pass on any information about the accused to the police. The sketch was made as per descriptions revealed by the victim.

The 21-year-old student of a private university in Mohali was abducted and raped at gunpoint in Sector 20 on January 17. A case was registered at Women police station of Panchkula police. The medical examination of the victim confirmed rape. Police filed an FIR against the unknown person and have started a probe.