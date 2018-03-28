After 34 years, Punjab to witness student union polls

Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh addressing at the Assemby during Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday in Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh addressing at the Assemby during Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday in Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

After a gap of 34 years, Punjab’s universities and their constituent colleges would witness student union polls in the forthcoming new academic session. Announcing this in the Assembly, in his reply to a debate on motion of thanks to the Governor’s address Tuesday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said they were going to fulfil another poll promise and allow elections to the student unions.

The elections to student bodies in Punjab were discontinued in 1984 amid militancy in the state. While militancy was eradicated in the early 1990s and peace returned to the state, the elections remained suspended. Though several promises were made by successive governments, but no final decision was taken.

The Congress government, in its election manifesto, had promised to allow elections in universities and colleges. However, neighbouring Haryana was the first one to make an announcement about holding the students elections in February this year from the upcoming session.

The CM said that student union elections would be held in Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, Punjabi University, Patiala and Punjab Technical University, Jalandhar along with their affiliated colleges.’

LOAN WAIVER

During his address, Amarinder also made it clear to the farmers as well as the opposition that irrespective of the budget set aside for loan waiver (Rs 4250 crore), the government would waive off the loans worth the entire promised amount of Rs 9500 crore this year. The Chief Minister assured the farmers that debt up to Rs 2 lakh of 10.25 lakh farmers having less than 5 acres would be waived off this year. “No matter where we get the money from, we will provide the waiver this year.”

Admitting that it was not enough, Amarinder said total farm loan was Rs 60,000 crore and Punjab cannot pay this much. “We are paying Rs 2-2 lakh. Somewhere it was helping and somewhere not.” He said one farmer was committing suicide after every 10 hours in the state.

“There has been a relief from the past but this is not enough,” the CM said, adding that they would have to increase farmer’s income.

At the same time, the CM said the farm power subsidy would continue, “We have no dearth of power. But under our pilot project on direct benefit transfer, we want to save water.” He called on the opposition parties to be on the same page with the government on the issue if they want to leave water stores for their grand and great grand children as underground waters in state were drying up fast.

He also said the state were not in a position to share river water with Haryana. “The water level has gone down as low as 1200 feet in the state. We have no source and have a crisis. I do not know why our neighbours do not understand. They have more water than us and lesser land.”

FIGHTING CORRUPTION

Hitting out at SAD-BJP, Amarinder said so many scams took place during the previous regime. “We are in the process of verifying and examining every action of commission and omission done by them, and shall take appropriate legal action wherever necessary. I assure the people that those who are found guilty will not be spared,” he said, adding at the same time that his government did not stand for ‘badla’ (vendetta) but for ‘badlaav’ (change).

He lauded his loyalist and former Cabinet colleague, Rana Gurjit Singh, who he said “though not found guilty kept the highest traditions alive and stepped down.”

On the controversial issue of sand mining, Amarinder said he was not happy with the revenue of Rs 183 crore generated from the auction. “We are looking into it. We have formed a sub-committee that would suggest ways and means to generate more revenue from sand and at the same time keeping the prices for the common man in check.”

Accussing Akalis for “jungle raj” Amarinder said his government had restored the rule of law in the state.

ASSISTANCE PACKAGE FOR IRAQ VICTIMS

CM Amarinder also assured the house and the families of the Iraq victim that the state government will work out a proper assistance package for them and will continue to give monthly assistance. He said he had requested the Ministry of External Affairs to announce ex-gratia to their families and his government was awaiting their decision. The bodies would reach Amritsar airport sometime next week.

The CM also announced that Chinese Mandarin would be made an optional subject in schools in the state as China was a country that was expanding and their language could hold the key to many of our youths to get employment avenues.

