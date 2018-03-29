After 3 years, SGPC backs release of movie on first Sikh guru

Three years after opposing the movie, Nanak Shah Fakir, based on the life of the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak Dev, the SGPC has not only backed the movie’s release slated for April 13, but it also wants educational institutes run by it to show it students. SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal said that movie had been given “certificate” for release. SGPC secretary Roop Singh has now written a letter to all the schools and colleges run by body to show the movie to students.

Movie’s producer Harinder Sikka is the group director at Piramal Enterprises. Sikka worked hard to make SGPC change its stand on the movie. The movie was initially opposed by SGPC as it objected to a “professional actor” having played the role of Guru Nanak Dev.

While talking to The Indian Express, Sikka said, “Supreme Court had allowed me to release the movie in 2015, because it had censor board certificate. But I didn’t want to release it without the permission of SGPC, so I approached them and asked their officials to watch the movie. We worked on it for almost two years. SGPC suggested some changes and I made those changes in the movie.” He added, “I want to make it very clear that we have not used any human being to depict the character of Guru Nanak Dev ji in the movie. No voice of an y human being has been used. We have used computer generated voices for the voice over.”

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App