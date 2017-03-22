Affordable housing scheme in Chandigarh: 35,401 applications received in a day

As many as 35,401 applications have been received in just one day under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana — Housing for All (Urban) Scheme here in Chandigarh. The scheme is for people belonging to the lower income group and Economically Weaker Sections on a no-profit-no-loss basis.

The Chandigarh housing board has launched its demand survey form, which is also available on the board’s website.

“For obtaining and submission of the application there is lot of enthusiasm among the EWS and Low Income Group. Lot of people are approaching CHB for obtaining the application form,” stated a release by the Chandigarh Housing board. The number of flats will be decided after seeing the response in the demand survey. The Chandigarh Administration has appointed the CHB as the nodal agency for the scheme’s implementation.

An annual income of up to Rs 3 lakh has been fixed as the eligibility for applying under the EWS category and annual income between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 6 lakh for the lower income group (LIG) category. The cost of a flat in the LIG will be from Rs 10 to 15 lakh while it will be half the amount for the EWS category. The flats will be constructed up to the fourth storey.

Meanwhile, the CHB is also offering a credit-linked subsidy, where beneficiaries living in the urban area of Chandigarh are eligible for an interest subsidy at 6.5 per cent on Rs 6 lakh for new construction or addition of rooms, kitchen, toilet, etc. to existing dwelling units, provided that the carpet area of houses being constructed or enhanced under this component of the mission should be up to 30 square meters and 60 square meters for EWS and LIG respectively. Only EWS households living in urban area of Chandigarh are eligible to submit the demand survey form for affordable housing in partnership. It should be proved that they are residents of Chandigarh as on June 17, 2015 having Aadhaar card or a Voter Identity Card and having no house or residential plot anywhere in India.

