Affected by rain Unhappy with administration, residents approach CM Amarinder Singh’s office

Unhappy with the response of the administration, residents of Phase 5 have now approached the Punjab Chief Minister’s office to lodge their complaints and to find a solution to tackle waterlogging problem in their area. The residents also threatened to start a protest against the Municipal Corporation (MC) and the Deputy Commissioner (DC).

Councillors Arun Sharma and Ashok Jha who are representing the Phase 5 area said that there are 67 people have been severely affected due to heavy rains after water entered their houses on August 20. Several electronic gadgets and other items were also destroyed.

“The residents went to meet the DC to give her a memorandum against the MC for not making any proper arrangements to discharge the rain water before the monsoon season. The DC was busy that time and she assured the residents that she will visit the locality after August 25. She kept her word and visit the area but there is no assurance from the administration whether they will compensate for our loss or not,” said Arun Sharma.

Ashok Jha said that the residents have now decided to meet the chief minister in the coming days to tell him about their grievances. He added that there was an estimated loss of property worth around Rs 50 lakh in Phase 5 which was the worst hit.

Jha also alleged that MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu visited the area but did not promise any help. He also alleged that no help came from the MC as well.

