Administrator’s Advisory Council: Meeting likely to be held on July 14 after 7 months

Finally after seven months, the meeting of the Administrator’s Advisory Council (AAC) is likely to be held on July 14.

The last meeting was held on November 7, 2016, after a gap of a year-and-a-half. The issues of additional water to Sukhna Lake and revitalisation of Sector 17 are on the agenda of the council. Sources said the decision to bring additional water to Sukhna Lake from Bhakra main line canal during winters when the demand is less is likely to be taken up.

The council will discuss what alternative options can be taken up to increase lake water level. According to the initial proposal, officials had thought of diverting 2 mgd daily from November to March from Bhakra.

Also, the project of revitalisation of Sector 17 would be discussed among the members and suggestions would be invited from them on how more residents can be involved in the project.

Recently, the urban park and subway, which would be constructed as part of Sector 17 revitalisation project, were inaugurated.

However UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore had said that it was important to involve residents particularly those staying in the city for as long as 50 years to get their valuable suggestions.

Solid waste management would also be discussed since the sanitation issue has been going from bad to worse in the city.

The administration had faced criticism in the past too for not holding the meeting regularly. The council was constituted in all UTs with an objective to advise the administration on developmental issues and policy matters.

Baljinder Singh Bittu, chairman, Federation of Sector Welfare Associations Chandigarh (FOSWAC) said the meeting of the council should be held regularly.

The newly constituted council includes former MPs, prominent residents, lawyers, presidents of political parties, MP Kirron Kher, officials of UT administration, Chandigarh Beopar Mandal and others.

