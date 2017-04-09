Administration to appeal CAT’s order quashing inter-department transfers

UT employees are unlikely to get immediate relief even after the orders of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) quashing the transfers under the inter-department policy of the Chandigarh administration. The administration is likely to go in for an appeal against the order, on the plea that employees develop vested interests while being posted in the same department for years.

K. K. Jindal, who is holding the charge of secretary, department of personnel said, “We are yet to receive the copy of the judgment passed by CAT and after that we are likely to file an appeal. The purpose behind the inter-department transfers was to prevent employees from developing vested interests while sitting at one place for years. Moreover, if an aggrieved person complains against the particular official, that is of no use because the official will continue to sit in the same department.”

However, the employees union said that they are likely to give their joining on Monday in their parent departments after attaching CAT’s orders.

“Our employees have decided that we will join in our previous departments after showing the copy of the orders. We will discuss with our counsel also once,” said Balwinder Singh, president of the Chandigarh engineering employees union.

On Friday, the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) quashed the transfers made by the administration under its inter-department policy.

CAT maintained that the transfer policy was illegal. With this, those transferred will be reverted to their parent department. In May last year, 348 employees were transferred from one UT department to another. In January this year, 289 more were transferred. The move triggered resentment among employees, who then decided to move the tribunal.

This was for the first time in the history of the administration that such large-scale transfer orders were issued, affecting all categories of employees, including clerks, stenos, assistants, and senior assistants.

In May 2015, the then UT Administrator Kaptan Singh Solanki had approved the policy. Later in May 2016, the UT administration ordered the inter-departmental transfer of 348 employees with immediate effect, following which the transfers were challenged by a group of employees in CAT. In January this year, 289 more employees were transferred and they too moved the CAT against the order.

