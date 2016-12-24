Administration hijacked by Akali halqa in-charges, says Punjab Congress

Congress said Friday that the administration had been hijacked by the Akali halqa in-charges ahead of polls. Punjab Congress vice-president and Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh said he had written to the Election Commission over the blatant abuse of power by these halqa in-charges who had taken over the total control of the local administration.

Watch What Else is Making News



Giving details, Rana said he had submitted 2,700 applications for Blue Cards for the BPL people. While these ration cards were prepared by the Food and Civil Supplies department, the same were withheld and were now being distributed through the local halqa in-charge Paramjit Singh Pamma.

Rana also led dozens of BPL people who were denied their Blue Cards by the food and civil supplies department and have been asked to collect the same from the office of the Akali halqa in-charge Pamma from his office located at Mansurwal in Kapurthala.

One of the BPL applicants identified the particular official, who had asked her to collect her ration card from Pamma’s office. The particular official publicly apologised for the same.

Rana Gurjeet has asked the Deputy Commissioner and other officials to ensure there was no politics done in the name of BPL cards.