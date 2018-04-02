Activists Urge Haryana Governor: ‘Reserve 1% jobs for daughters who don’t have brother’

A GROUP of officers and social activists, part of a WhatsApp group named ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’, has urged Haryana Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki to make special provision of one per cent reservation in government jobs for girls who do not have a brother.

In a memorandum sent to the Governor, the officers and activists also suggested fee waiver for medical, engineering and other professional courses for such girls, apart from making provision of special scholarship. “The retirement age of parents who have only daughters should be raised so that they could continue to provide better opportunities of higher education to their daughters. Apart from this, the maximum age limit for applying in government jobs for such girls should be raised as this would not put any extra burden on the state exchequer,” they mentioned in the memorandum

“We received all these suggestions on a WhatsApp group named ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ created by proud parents having daughters only,” says Satish Mehra, deputy director, Haryana Information, Public Relations and Languages Department. Mehra along with another deputy director of the department B L Dhiman are among those parents who have taken this initiative. Recently, the officers visited Haryana Raj Bhawan where they apprised the Governor about the initiatives taken by the group.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App