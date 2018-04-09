Activist writes to Badnore to direct city multiplexes not to prohibit movie goers from carrying water, food

The observation of the Bombay High Court came while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL), challenging the ban on packed food and water bottles inside cinema halls, especially multiplexes. The observation of the Bombay High Court came while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL), challenging the ban on packed food and water bottles inside cinema halls, especially multiplexes.

A Chandigarh-based activist has written to UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore to direct multiplexes in the city not to prohibit moviegoers from carrying their own water bottles or eatables. The move comes after the Bombay High Court last week opined that cost of food and water inside multiplexes was exorbitant and it should be sold at regular prices.

Ajay Jagga in his letter said, “Residents do not want to waste their money on super expensive food and beverages. There is also a need to check the unconstitutional practice of forcing people to buy their products.” The Bombay High Court while hearing in a case last Wednesday mentioned that “Either there should be total prohibition — no one should be allowed to carry or serve food inside theatres/ multiplexes or the viewers should also be allowed to carry their own food and water bottles” and “They cannot compel moviegoers to buy food articles at exorbitant prices.”

“The prohibition to carry water and food violates the fundamental right to life of medically vulnerable persons and senior citizens, as they cannot carry their own food items and water inside the theatres. The Chandigarh Administration is the licensing authority for cinema theatres and should be asked to ensure that fundamental rights of citizens are not undermined by theatre and multiplexes,” Jagga stated.

