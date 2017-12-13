Act of faith

Srinatyam Vinapani Sanskrit Samiti, Bhopal, staged the play ‘Solah Sanskar’ on the second day of Abhinav Gupt Rashtriya Natya Samaroh at Bal Bhawan Auditorium, Sector 23. The play, directed by Manoj Mishra, depicts the 16 rituals that are mandatory to perform during different stages of life.

Written by Dr Dharmendra Kumar Singhdev, the play was presented in the form of a conversation between the master, played by Anupam Garg and his disciples played by Navpreet Moti and Kalpit Tawar. The story was narrated through visual representation and enactment of rituals like (janeyu) baptism, vivah (marriage), vedarambh (studying the Vedas) to anteyashti (funeral). The folk songs, composed in Bundeli, Bhojpuri and Punjabi by Kalpit Tanwar, added value to the subject of the play.

