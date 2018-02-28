Gurdaspur acid attack: Main accused sentenced to 18 years in jail

While the main accused was already in jail, Lovepreet was taken into custody on Wednesday. (Express Photo) While the main accused was already in jail, Lovepreet was taken into custody on Wednesday. (Express Photo)

A Gurdaspur court on Wednesday sentenced two men convicted in a case of acid attack targeting six schoolgirls to 18 and 15 years in jail, respectively.

Sajan Masih, 21, the main accused, was sentenced to 18 years in jail, while Lovepreet Singh, who rode a motorcycle to assist Masih in throwing acid on the six minor girls, was sentenced to 15 years. Additional District and Sessions Judge Gurjant Singh pronounced the sentence to the accused in the case.

The third accused in the case, Santokh Singh, a dairy owner, was acquitted. He had allegedly provided acid to Masih. While Masih was already in jail, Lovepreet was taken into custody on Wednesday.

The trio was booked under sections 326 A (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 354(D) (stalking) of IPC. Both Masih and Lovepreet have been sentenced to 15 years in jail under section 326(A). Masih has been sentenced to another three years under section 354(D). He will serve both the sentences consecutively. Lovepreet was not found guilty under section 354(d).

Masih was riding pillion on a bike when he threw acid on Manpreet Kaur and Prabhjot Kaur. Both the girls were on their way to home from school after appearing in an exam along with four other classmates on March 16, 2016. All six girls from the same village– Dharmabad — came under attack though Manpreet and Prabhjot were the main targets.

Prabhjot was most seriously injured in the attack and she is still undergoing treatment for the burn injuries. Manpreet, along with Gagandeep Kaur, Sukhmandeep Kaur, Arshpreet Kaur and Asha Masih, also sustained bnurn injuries. Most of them have recovered from their injuries. Arshpreet’s vision got partially affected in the attack.

Five out of six victims were present in the court on Wednesday and they expressed satisfaction with the judgment. However, Arshpreet was not part of the legal fight due to financial constraints.

“We are satisfied with the punishment given to Masih and Lovepreet. We will go to the high court against the decision of the court to free the third accused from all charges. But we are happy today. We will go to the Golden Temple to pay thanks to almighty for giving us justice,” said Prabhjot Kaur.

Manpreet Kaur said: “I am happy that judgment came before the start of our Class 10th final exam. Now we will be able to concentrate on our study. I am satisfied with the judgment.”

Varinder Basa and Vinod Basa from Batala represented the girls in the court. “We are happy with the verdict. But we will go to the Punjab and Haryana High Court to seek punishment for the third accused who has been set free in the case,” said Basa.

Back in 2014, Masih was sacked twice from government senior secondary school Singhpura for making advancements towards then sixth class student Manpreet Kaur. He kept following Manpreet while her friend Prabhjot Kaur had been strongly resisting such attempts by Masih. Family members of Manpreet had also complained to the parents of Masih.

Masih belongs to Bauli village, 10 km from Dharmabad, and his father is a laborer. The 19-year-old assailant, Sajan Masih, was once their senior in school and had been rusticated when he was in Class 11, two years before the incident. He had allegedly been angry with Manpreet for spurning his advances.

It was one such attempt to win her over that led to his rustication. According to the police, on the day of the attack, Sajan rode pillion on a bike driven by his friend Lovepreet and the two waited for Manpreet to walk back from school. As Manpreet and the other girls, all students of Class 8, walked past, Sajan allegedly flung the acid at them. Manpreet, the target of Sajan’s attack, was in the centre and it was her friend Prabhjot who took the hit.

