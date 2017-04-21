Accused may have deliberately hit bike victim was riding pillion: Probe agency

THE INVESTIGATING agency has several reasons to believe the claim of Ram Niwas, a resident of Sector 30, that accused Naveen Yadav (20), rammed into the former’s motorcycle deliberately resulting in the death of his wife, Rambha Devi, who was riding pillion, on April 18.

The accused Naveen, a college student and Ram’s neighbour in Sector 30, was arrested for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. On Thursday, he was remanded in 14 days’ judicial custody.

Police sources said, “In December 2016, a female relative of Naveen went missing and his family believed that Ram Niwas had a hand in it. However, the disappeared female relative was traced to Patiala 20 days later. The family lodged a complaint in this connection at Industrial Area police station.”

Sources further maintained, “Naveen and Ram Niwas along with his wife Rambha, had gone to attend a common marriage function in Sector 18 on April 18. We have learnt that when the couple was about to leave the marriage venue, Naveen entered the marriage function. And, Naveen hurriedly left the marriage venue and came close to the motorcycle-ridden couple at the dividing road of Sector 19 and Sector 20, where the accident happened. Probably, he was chasing the couple.”

Meanwhile, Naveen’s white Alto struck an electricity pole and he was apprehended by some youngsters, who were taking a stroll near the dividing road.

Inspector Daleep Rattan, SHO of Sector 19 police station, said, “Though earlier, we lodged a simple case of death due to negligent driving, later we learned about the background of both the parties. We also visited the marriage venue and confirmed from the people that Naveen left moments after the couple.”

Naveen reportedly told the interrogators that he floored the accelerator instead of brake. A case has been registered at Sector 19 PS.

Rambha is survived by two children. Her body was handed over to family members after post-mortem at PGI.

