Chandigarh: Accused in teachers recruitment scam moves anticipatory bail in court

Accused in the teachers recruitment scam, one Ashok Kumar, has moved anticipatory bail petition in a local court in Sector 43 here Tuesday.

A native of Sonipat district, Kumar, is facing charges of cheating under various Sections of Prevention of Corruption Act. He sought anticipatory bail stating he has already appeared in the examination conducted by administration for the post of JBT and TGT but he could not qualify.

However, when the scam came to light he was surprised to know he was falsely implicated in the case. Punjab Vigilance Bureau that unearthed the scam had revealed that the question paper was sold to the candidates for Rs 7 lakh a few days prior to the written test. It was conducted for hiring of 1,150 junior basic training (JBT) and trained graduate teachers (TGT) in Chandigarh in January and February 2015.