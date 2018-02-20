Accused in Rs 860-crore Axis Bank robbery attempt held in Rajasthan

The suspects in police custody. (Express photo) The suspects in police custody. (Express photo)

In a joint operation, Rajasthan Police and a local team of the Punjab Police on Monday arrested an accused involved in an Rs 860 crore failed robbery attempt by 13 men at an Axis bank’s branch in Jaipur on February 6. The accused in the bank robbery bid, Ravinder, was arrested along with two other persons. Police recovered Rs 1.05 crore demonetised currency notes from those arrested. All three have been booked for carrying demonetised currency at Kharar police station.

According to the police, they arrested Ravinder alias Ravi and Kapil, both residents of Fatehabad district in Haryana, along with Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Jhajjar district and a serving ASI of the Haryana Police. The accused were arrested near Shivalik City on Kharar-Landran road. The arrests were made after the local police received a tip-off from Rajasthan Police about the movement of Ravinder in Mohali and Kharar area.

Ravinder is one of the 13 accused who attempted to carry out a robbery at C-Scheme branch of the Axis Bank in Jaipur on February 6. The bid was foiled by an alert Rajasthan Police constable, Sitaram, who fired at the robbers. Sources in the police said that the accused planned to exchange demonetised currency. Police officials, however, refused to reveal that from where the accused were to exchange the currency saying that the investigation was in progress.

DSP Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal said that the police team led by Inspector Tarlochan Singh and a team of Rajasthan Police set up a naka and stopped a white Hyundai Creta car, which was being driven by Kapil with Ravinder in the back seat. “When our team checked the briefcase which was in the custody of Ravinder they found the demonetised currency, a total amount is Rs 1.05 crore. After the interrogation of both the accused, our team also arrested Rakesh Kumar, who was waiting for the accused, around half a kilometre away from the spot where we set up the naka,” the DSP said.

The police officials also said that they have also the Enforcement Directorate about the recovery as it was a major haul of the demonetised currency which was recovered. Earlier, Rajasthan Police had arrested six accused in the bank robbery bid case — Pramod Ram Bishnoi, Prakash Jatia, Pawan Jatia, Dharmendra Jatia, Dinesh Lohar and Jaiprakash Jatia. Ravinder’s father, Ramesh Kumar, is serving as an Assistant Sub-Inspector in Haryana police at Faridabad and the family stays at Faridabad police lines. Police officials said that the Creta car in which Ravinder and Kapil were travelling is registered in the name of Ravinder’s father.

Speaking to The Indian Express Inspector Dharminder Kumar of Rajasthan Police, who is the Investigating Officer of the robbery attempt case which was registered at Ashok Nagar police station in Jaipur, said: “Ravinder is a notorious criminal, after the failed robbery bid, he fled to Haryana and then to Punjab, we had some inputs about his movement and we informed Mohali police,” he added.

