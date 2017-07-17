Accident-prone Zirakpur flyover has dysfunctional CCTV cameras

Neeraj Kumar Neeraj Kumar

A DAY after an engineer, Neeraj Kumar, was killed in a hit-and-run incident on Zirakpur flyover, the local police failed to trace the vehicle on Sunday. Although police officials claim that they will trace the vehicle with the help of CCTV footage, the CCTV cameras installed on the flyover have not been working for a long time.

The police officials said that they had written to the Municipal Council many times to either replace the cameras or repair the existing ones but nothing had been done yet.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, the traffic in-charge of Zirakpur, Sub-Inspector Gurdeep Singh, said that a total of eight CCTV cameras were installed on the flyover at Patiala Chowk, Baltana Chowk and Kalka Chowk. He added that he himself got repaired the cameras installed at the Baltana Chowk but the others were lying dysfunctional.

“The MC installed the cameras last year but the contract of the company which was maintaining the cameras expired around two months ago. Since then only two cameras have been working at Baltana Chowk. In case of hit-and-run incidents, CCTV cameras are of great help to the police but it is strange that the cameras are not working on this accident-prone road,” the officer added.

Zirakpur Station House Officer Bhagwant Singh Riar said that they were yet to trace the car. He added that the accident occurred early in the morning so there were not many people present on the flyover and nobody noted the registration number of the car.

Neeraj was killed in a hit-and-run incident after a speeding car hit his bike on Zirakpur flyover on Saturday while he was returning home at Derabassi after completing his night shift at his Dhakoli office. The impact of the collision was so powerful that Neeraj’s bike fell off the flyover. He suffered serious head injuries due to which he died at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, on Saturday.

