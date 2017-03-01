A day after clash, AVBP demands suspension of station house officer of Sector 11

A day after the clash between the activists of ABVP and SFS at the Panjab University campus, both parties demanded action from the administration. (Representational Image) A day after the clash between the activists of ABVP and SFS at the Panjab University campus, both parties demanded action from the administration. (Representational Image)

A day after the clash between the activists of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Students for Society (SFS) at the Panjab University campus, both the parties demanded action from the administration. ABVP activists met the Governor and submitted a memorandum demanding action against the Station House Officer (SHO) of Sector 11 for ‘mistreating’ them, while SFS organised a ‘poetic evening’ to protest against the AVBP.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, the SFS media secretary Harmandeep Singh said what had happened on Monday was unfortunate and they had the support from other people too. He added that the People Artist Forum (PAF) has extended their support to them and organised a ‘poetic evening’ on Tuesday at the university campus to protest against the high-handedness of AVBP activists.

A delegation of AVBP activists met Governor V P Singh Badnore and submitted a memorandum to him. The AVBP activists alleged that they were mistreated by the local SHO at the police station and detained illegally before the registration of the case.

When contacted, AVBP office-bearer Harman Singh said that they were treated like ‘terrorists’ by the police and they were not even allowed to speak with each other in the police station. He added that they have also demanded the suspension of the Sector 11 SHO.

“All the top-ranking officials who came to the police station misbehaved with us. What we did, we were only protesting for a genuine cause. We were not provided the copy of the case registered against us which is a violation of our rights,” he added.

Meanwhile, the police beefed up security inside the PU campus on Tuesday. The police personnel also carried out checking of the vehicles at the entry gates.

All eight students who were detained by the police on Monday after the clash were released on bail by the police late Monday night. The activists of ABVP and SFS were booked under Sections 107 and 151 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).