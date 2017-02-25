ABVP protests against leftist groups at PU

After the incident in Ramjas College (Delhi University), the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), on Friday held a protest in Panjab University (PU) against the left organisations including the All India Student Association (AISA), Students for Society (SFS) and Students Federation of India (SFI).

ABVP organization members accused the AISA, SFS and SFI of anti-national activities and of disrupting peace in educational institutes of the city. “These organizations are dividing the students environment in universities and colleges across the city. The incident which took place in Ramjas college was unfortunate and shows that they are instigating the youngsters on the wrong path,” said Saurabh Kapoor, organisational secretary, ABVP.

On Thursday, the AISA held a protest in the Government College for Boys in Sector 11 against the ABVP’s involvement in turning the events violent in Delhi Ramjas College. “ABVP has resorted to violence and is harming the students. ABVP is indulging in ‘gundagardi’ in institutes for no reason and hiding behind nationalism,” said AISA president Vijay Kumar.

Workers of ABVP gathered at the student center and extended their support to the students of Ramjas college. Harmanjot Singh Gill, member of central working committee (CWC), ABVP, said, “Now is the time that we must expose these anti-national elements in our educational institutions, student organisations like AISA and SFI should be banned for organising these type of interactive sessions.”

Agam Chaduhary, secretary of the Chandigarh ABVP said, “We will not tolerate these things in our campuses, whenever they will organise such activities we will oppose them.”