Abohar sanctuary: Stray dogs attack, injure two cows

MEMBERS OF the Bishnoi community Monday met sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Abohar and discussed possible solutions in controlling the population of stray dogs to check the growing instances of attacks on black bucks. On Sunday night, stray dogs attacked two Neel Gai (Blue Bulls) in Gillu and Bahadurkhera villages.

They escaped with minor injuries and were released in open area after treatment.

On Saturday night, five black bucks and two cows were attacked by stray dogs. All five black bucks died. Abohar SDM Poonam Singh, confirming the meeting with Akhil Bhartiya Bishnoi Samaj members, said, “I have written to the wildlife department to form teams and make daily visits to the open sanctuary so as to curb attacks on the animals. Even Cobra wires are also another reason for causing injuries to animals. These barbed meshed wires can be seen on the boundary of many fields in this area. A committee had been set up to check the use of these wires and I have asked its members to give me fresh report about it.”

The Seeto Guno belt has an open wildlife sanctuary. RD Bishnoi, president of Akhil Bhartiya Bishnoi Samaj, said, “Nearly eight years ago, we had put stray dogs in tempos and sent them 200 km away. I think we may need to do that again.”

