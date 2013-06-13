Abhishek,Vaibhav star in Faridabad CA victory

Abhishek danced down the track and hit the first ball he had faced over the mid-off for a one-bounce four. He tried to sweep the next delivery but missed it completely. He then aligned his helmet,adjusted his pads,and took his stance once again. This time the bowler went for a bouncer but Abhishek was ready and dispatched the ball to the deep square-leg fence with disdain.

In the next few overs,Abhishek played some lusty shots,took few risks also but continued to dominate the Chandigarh bowling attack. At the end of his innings,Faridabad Cricket Association had already crossed the 250-mark and considering the nature of the wicket,it was a very good effort from him.

Abhishek was finally out for 71 runs but not before hitting two boundaries and eight mighty sixes during his 30-ball knock against a hapless Chandigarh Cricket Association bowling attack.

In the end,it was Abhishek’s batting effort,coupled with superb batting display from Robin (70) and Ankit (60) and a five-wicket haul from Vaibhav (5 for 25),that helped the visiting Faridabad team register an easy 141-run win in the Chaudhary Bansi Lal Memorial cricket tournament for under-16 played at Government Model Senior Secondary School Ground in Sector 19 on Wednesday.

After a rain-curtailed match on Tuesday,in which Rohtak Cricket Association and Faridabad team had to split points,the latter were itching to log full points from the match. Under overcast conditions and after heavy rain in the morning that reduced the match to 25 overs,the Faridabad team finally took the bold decision and decided to bat first after winning the toss.

The Chandigarh team failed to make use of the overcast conditions and had to suffer at the hands of Faridabad batsmen. The visiting team came up with an inspired batting effort and scored 262 for 4 in just 25 overs. Robin accelerated the run rate with a whirlwind innings of 70 off mere 34 balls with the help of seven boundaries and five towering sixes. Ankit and later Abhishek continued to go after Chandigarh bowling attack to score a mammoth total.

Ankit played an unbeaten knock of 60 runs off 41 balls and he hamemred four boundaries and five mighty sixes during his knock. But it was Abhishek’s knock that changed the complexion of the match. For Chandigarh,Rahul was the most successful bowler with two wickets.

In reply,the Chandigarh’s chase got off to a bad start as the top order collapsed.

The whole team was out for 121 in 21.1 overs and thus lost the match by 141 runs. Aakash waged a lone battle and scored a 34-ball 41 with the help of eight boundaries. Abhishek chipped in with 16 runs. Vaibhav bowled exceedingly well to bag five wickets. He returned with figures of 5 for 25 while Sahil supported him well from the other end to pick up three wickets.

Brief scores: Faridabad Cricket Association: 262 for 4 in 25 overs (Abhishek 71,Robin 70,Ankit 60 no,Rahul 2 for 47,Parvesh Sharma 1 for 68); Chandigarh Cricket Association,Chandigarh: 121 all out in 21.1 overs (Aakash 41,Vaibhav 5 for 25,Sahil 3 for 18).

