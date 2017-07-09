Abhay Singh Chautala to watch INLD show from a chopper

INLD leader Abhay Chautala in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Sahil Walia) INLD leader Abhay Chautala in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Sahil Walia)

Amid hype over INLD’s call to block vehicles coming to Haryana from Punjab on July 10 over the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue, the party has announced that its leader Abhay Singh Chautala would visit all the five designated spots by helicopter to oversee the campaign and encourage the workers.

A senior party leader said they had got permission from authorities to land the helicopter at Dabwali (Sirsa) and Narwana (Jind) while the party has applied to seek permission for the rest of the places. “Abhay Singh Chautala has approached his 3-4 friends to provide him a helicopter for the cause of the farmers, who needs SYL canal water desperately. We are hopeful one of them will provide the same for 3-4 hours. He plans to spend around 10 minutes at every spot. At the start of the visit, the helicopter is likely to take off from Chandigarh or Ambala,” said the INLD leader.

During the blockade, Abhay Singh, the leader of Opposition, and INLD’s state unit president Ashok Arora would be in-charge of the Lalru-Chandigarh road, Lok Sabha MP Dushyant Chautala and party leaders Sardar Jaswinder Singh Sandhu and Rampal Majra would look after the Ambala-Shambhu border; Krishan Rathi and all the three MLAs from Jind district would be stationed near Narwana-Dhanauri, Sardar Nishan Singh and Balwan Singh at Ratia-Budlahada road (Jakhal point) in Fathehabad district and Lok Sabha MP Sardar Charanjit Singh and all MLAs from Sirsa district would present at Dabwali on Haryana-Punjab border.

Chautala accused the state government and its ministers of trying to mislead the people “by making false statements regarding the personal appeals of the Chief Minister to him to withdraw the current campaign”. He also denied the claims of a cabinet minister Rambilas Sharma that the CM had spoken to him regarding this issue.

Chautala said five points bordering Punjab had been identified where senior leaders of the party would lead the workers and volunteers in stopping the vehicles.

