Abandoned children: Police clueless in 6 out of 7 cases

IN CASES of abandoned children, who were either left by the roadside, in dustbins and even at the hospital doorstep minutes after delivery, Chandigarh Police has failed to make any headway in at least six out of the seven cases, registered in Chandigarh over the last 11 months.

Only in one case did the police succeed in tracing the parents of a newborn girl, abandoned at a tea stall near GMSH-16 in June. The FIR was registered at Sector 3 police station. The woman, Anju Bala, along with her husband, was traced because the couple had escaped in their auto, the registration number of which was taken down by the tea vendor. Only one of the six abandoned kids was a boy while the rest were girls. The boy was found in a municipal corporation dustbin at Maloya.

Inspector Ajay Kumar, Station House Officer of PS 34, who is the probe officer in one of the six cases in which a newborn girl was left behind by her mother at GMCH-32 on October 23, said, “We were assured that the baby was delivered in the labour room of GMCH-32. We were also able to pinpoint a suspected woman, who had given her address at the time of admission at the hospital as Mubarakpur near Derabassi. But the probe reached a dead end when we failed to locate the house in Mubarakpur.” Later, the baby died during treatment at GMCH-32. The case is still under investigation. Chandigarh Police record shows the six cases were registered at PS 31, PS 36, PS 34, PS Maloya, PS Manimajra and PS IT Park.

Inspector Ram Rattan, SHO of Maloya PS, said, “The boy, who was found in the dustbin, was handed over to us by some passers-by on September 10. We preserved the DNA samples of the child, who is now under the care of the UT social welfare department. The case is still under investigation.” Sources said in the absence of the accused parents, the preserved DNA of the child cannot be matched with anyone. Though police had checked the record of five nursing homes situated in the vicinity of Maloya, there was no trace of the accused parents.

On October 23, a newborn girl was found abandoned in a washroom near house number 466 at Kajheri village and hours after being admitted to GMCH-32, she died. An FIR was filed at Sector 36 PS. Inspector Nasib Singh, SHO of PS 36, said, “We scanned the entire area but failed to find a single suspect. The girl was a newborn. Our investigation is still on.”

