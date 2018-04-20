AAP writes to Centre, seeks special status for Punjab

AAP leaders at a press conference. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh) AAP leaders at a press conference. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

AAP has sought special status for Punjab and also its inclusion in the list of Special Category States (SCS) along with a revision in the Terms of Reference of the Fifteenth Finance Commission.

The party has also said the two ministers from Punjab in the Union Cabinet – Harsimrat Badal and Vijay Sampla – should resign along with MPs cutting across party lines if Punjab was not given its due by the Centre. AAP has said its party MPs would be “more than willing” to resign from Parliament in the interest of the state.

Addressing a press conference Thursday, along with Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira, AAP Leader and Kharar MLA, Kanwar Sandhu, said he has written two letters to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in this connection. Sandhu has also written to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh demanding that he call an all-party meeting on these issues so as to present a strong and collective case on behalf of the People of Punjab to the Centre.

“Punjab has a much stronger case than even states such as Andhra Pradesh, which are seeking special status and inclusion in the list of SCS. While special status will help meet the political aspirations of its people through legitimate legislative means, Punjab’s inclusion in SCS will help it come out of the economic and financial mess. Unfortunately, its case was never pursued vigorously since its bifurcation in 1966,” said Sandhu.

The MLA added that if Terms of Reference of the 15th Finance Commission are not revised, Punjab would be even harder hit in terms of devolution of funds from the centre than states like Karnataka and Kerala, which are making a similar demand.

In his letter to Jaitley on the issue of SCS, the AAP leader argued that Punjab had not been included in the list of SCS despite it fulfilling three of the five parameters, namely, strategic location along the borders of the country, economic and infrastructure backwardness, and non-viable nature of state finances (other two being, hilly and difficult terrain and low population density). Besides, he mentioned how on one hand the onus of producing the country’s foodgrains fell on Punjab, on the other, it was made to gift its river waters to non-riparian states in “national interest”, forcing it to draw huge quantities of underground water to fulfill the national obligation.

