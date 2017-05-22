AAP to restructure party’s Punjab unit: State unit co-president Aman Arora

After facing a drubbing in the Punjab assembly polls earlier this year, the Aam Aadmi Party has commenced restructuring of its state unit from top to bottom. “All the volunteers who had done excellent performance during the elections will be given suitable responsibilities in the party,” the AAP’s state unit co-president Aman Arora said while addressing a meeting of party volunteers in Ludhiana last evening.

On his debut Ludhiana visit during the ‘AAP Apnyan Naal’ porgramme, Arora informed that the party will be devided in four zones, Malwa-1, Malwa-2, Majha and Doaba. Also, districts, constituency, block and village/ ward level units were being set up, he said. The AAP, which was expected to put up a good show in the Malwa belt of the state, which has a maximum of 69 assembly seats fared much below the expectations and secured only 20 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly.

Arora said that new appointments of office bearers at all levels will be completed shortly with a view to gear up the party cadres. The party will contest the upcoming civic polls to four municipal corporations of the state and it has started the process of constituting the constituency-wise screening committees for the selection of party candidates, he said. The volunteers were asked not to get disappointed by the party’s poor performance in the assembly elections.

Hitting out at the Amarinder Singh-led Congress government, Arora said it has miserably failed on all fronts. “The law and order situation is worsening day by day. The people are feeling cheated as no promise including the waiving of farmers’ debts, enhancing of old age pensions to Rs 2500, one job in each family, smart phones etc have not been met so far,” he said.

“Also, the number of suicides of disillusioned farmers has increased in the state. During the two months of the Congress rule in the state, 50 debt ridden farmers have committed suicides, but the government is keeping mum,” he alleged. The AAP leader exhorted the volunteers to make people aware about about the “opportunistic politics” of the traditional parties and the “revolutionary programme of the AAP which is bringing a complete change in the governance system.

